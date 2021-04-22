Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) to Buy

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEAS. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

SEAS stock opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.94 million. Equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,458 shares of company stock worth $2,261,882. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.