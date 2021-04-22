AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 8,000 by UBS Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,757.06 ($114.41).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,620 ($99.56) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £100.03 billion and a PE ratio of 43.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,162.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,618.98. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

