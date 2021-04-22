CubeSmart (CUBE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect CubeSmart to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, analysts expect CubeSmart to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 80.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

