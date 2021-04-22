E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.31% from the stock’s current price.

ETWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETWO opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93.

In related news, major shareholder Atalan Gp, Llc bought 287,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $3,168,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in E2open Parent stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of E2open Parent as of its most recent SEC filing.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.