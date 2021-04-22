Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AFLYY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of AFLYY opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.61. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $7.12.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 EPS for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

