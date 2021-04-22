KeyCorp Weighs in on Sterling Construction Company, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sterling Construction in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of STRL opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $579.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.43. Sterling Construction has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $24.49.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $347.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,962,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

