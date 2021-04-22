Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Cut by Piper Sandler

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Victory Capital in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VCTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04. Victory Capital has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $29.29.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $3,994,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

