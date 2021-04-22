PotlatchDeltic Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,296 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,171% compared to the typical daily volume of 102 call options.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $59.63 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.