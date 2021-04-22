Ally Financial Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

NYSE ALLY opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 468.0% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,480,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,128,000 after buying an additional 1,220,247 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 496,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,463,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 36,698 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,725. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

