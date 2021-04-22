Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $500.33

Shares of Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 500.33 ($6.54) and traded as high as GBX 681.60 ($8.91). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 679 ($8.87), with a volume of 523 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on RWA shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Robert Walters in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on shares of Robert Walters in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £518.05 million and a PE ratio of 90.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 599.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 500.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.60%.

About Robert Walters (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

