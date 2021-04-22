Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.91

Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.91 and traded as high as $22.39. Air T shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 17,241 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Air T from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $61.67 million, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,948.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,192.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,142.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $151,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,665 shares of company stock worth $74,216 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

About Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

