Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.23

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.23 and traded as high as $14.84. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 1,634 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $584.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 452.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.