Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.54

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.54 and traded as high as C$14.70. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$14.42, with a volume of 404,683 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20. The stock has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.54.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$221.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 1.2799999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.