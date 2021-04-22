Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

Get Danaos alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DAC. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Danaos in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.81.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. Danaos has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $57.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.48 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaos will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth $329,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth $5,393,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $5,559,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $8,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

See Also: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaos (DAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.