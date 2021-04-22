Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RNLSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of RNLSY stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06. Renault has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.92 and a beta of 1.97.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

