Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Raised to C$52.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on BLX. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their target price on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB upped their target price on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.81.

Boralex stock opened at C$42.80 on Tuesday. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$25.99 and a twelve month high of C$56.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90. The firm has a market cap of C$4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.82.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total transaction of C$29,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 870 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,105.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

