Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CUK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

