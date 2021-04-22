The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Brokerages expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report $1.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.71.

SMG stock opened at $231.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $117.84 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In related news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $565,162.51. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 239,329 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,280,000. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $11,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

