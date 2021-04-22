Comparing Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.6% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Occidental Petroleum and ECA Marcellus Trust I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 4 9 9 0 2.23 ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $23.52, suggesting a potential downside of 3.82%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Volatility and Risk

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $21.23 billion 1.07 -$667.00 million $1.45 16.86 ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A

ECA Marcellus Trust I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Occidental Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum -76.17% -15.55% -2.82% ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32%

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The company's Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

