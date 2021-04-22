BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (LON:BRIG) Sets New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (LON:BRIG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 194.50 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 179.75 ($2.35), with a volume of 21840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.42).

Specifically, insider Graeme Proudfoot purchased 40,000 shares of BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £67,200 ($87,797.23). Also, insider Win Robbins acquired 12,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £22,880.34 ($29,893.31).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 174.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 175. The stock has a market cap of £39.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -0.22%.

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

