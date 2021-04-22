Reviewing First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) and Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) and Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Merchants and Peoples Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 26.65% 8.50% 1.16% Peoples Financial Services 25.36% 9.07% 1.06%

First Merchants has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.1% of First Merchants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Merchants shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Merchants and Peoples Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $552.09 million 4.51 $164.46 million $3.46 13.25 Peoples Financial Services $108.51 million 2.83 $25.74 million N/A N/A

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Merchants and Peoples Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 0 3 0 3.00 Peoples Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Merchants presently has a consensus target price of $36.33, indicating a potential downside of 20.77%. Given First Merchants’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Peoples Financial Services.

Dividends

First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Merchants pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

First Merchants beats Peoples Financial Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. It operates 124 banking locations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan counties. The company also offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co., which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans. The company also offers deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts. Peoples Financial Services was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

