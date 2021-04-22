Porvair (LON:PRV) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Porvair (LON:PRV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of PRV stock opened at GBX 552 ($7.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £254.84 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 553.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 541.43. Porvair has a 12 month low of GBX 422 ($5.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 680 ($8.88).

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

