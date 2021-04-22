AGCO (AGCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect AGCO to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AGCO to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $148.10 on Thursday. AGCO has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $153.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.89.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $748,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

