Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s current price.

KGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €78.62 ($92.49).

Kion Group stock opened at €82.82 ($97.44) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €80.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €74.50.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

