Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 136.67 ($1.79).

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 185.70 ($2.43) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 192.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.14. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of GBX 64.38 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 201.30 ($2.63). The stock has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a PE ratio of -12.14.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

