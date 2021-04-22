Mohawk Industries (MHK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 2.69-2.79 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. On average, analysts expect Mohawk Industries to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $201.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $206.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.53.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.06.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

