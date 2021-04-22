ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Hovde Group lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $2,071,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 453,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,816,266.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $398,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

