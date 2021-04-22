Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Equinox Gold Corp. Issued By Cormark (NYSEMKT:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:EQX) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinox Gold from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.94.

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

