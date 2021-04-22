Piper Sandler Comments on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZION. B. Riley raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $60.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $84,495,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $16,103,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,647,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,566,000 after acquiring an additional 307,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,464.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $468,063.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

