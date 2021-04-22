Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mullen Group Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Cormark increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Mullen Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$297.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.30 million.
Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$13.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$4.74 and a 12-month high of C$13.85.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
