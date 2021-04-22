Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mullen Group Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Cormark increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Mullen Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$297.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.30 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.15.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$13.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$4.74 and a 12-month high of C$13.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.