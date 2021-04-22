Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.68.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $97.03 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 104.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 637.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 31,592 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $192,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $98,739.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,985 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

