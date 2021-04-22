JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on JELD. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

JELD stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,053,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,161,000 after buying an additional 266,947 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,468,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,597,000 after purchasing an additional 185,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,633,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,745,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,257,000 after purchasing an additional 817,469 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 938,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

