MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of MGEE opened at $74.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. MGE Energy has a one year low of $56.25 and a one year high of $75.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.70.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $136.51 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

