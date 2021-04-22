Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CRT opened at $9.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $56.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.88.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0965 dividend. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%.
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.