Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CRT opened at $9.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $56.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0965 dividend. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.