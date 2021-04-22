CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $105.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CSX traded as high as $103.22 and last traded at $103.22, with a volume of 164668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.45.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,839,000 after acquiring an additional 250,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CSX by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after acquiring an additional 578,571 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.93. The firm has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

