Diana Shipping Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,486 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 480% compared to the average daily volume of 773 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Diana Shipping by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 461,300 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in Diana Shipping by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 346,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DSX. Pareto Securities upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital raised their target price on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

Shares of DSX opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $316.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

