Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $862.00 to $939.00. The stock had previously closed at $811.11, but opened at $845.00. Intuitive Surgical shares last traded at $865.82, with a volume of 11,016 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $744.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $755.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

