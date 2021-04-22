Investors Purchase High Volume of Vinco Ventures Call Options (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 7,046 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 90% compared to the average volume of 3,708 call options.

Vinco Ventures stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.60. Vinco Ventures has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $9.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vinco Ventures stock. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 329,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned about 2.31% of Vinco Ventures as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels.

