First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Shares Up 2.7% Following Strong Earnings

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)’s share price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.23. 34,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,845,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Get First Horizon alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FHN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,685,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 105,733 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 45.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 62,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.