Baader Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €148.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €148.00 ($174.12) target price from Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s previous close.

WCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €125.36 ($147.49).

WCH stock opened at €127.25 ($149.71) on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €47.50 ($55.88) and a 1 year high of €132.90 ($156.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €118.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €109.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.42.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

