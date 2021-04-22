MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) vs. Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Head-To-Head Analysis

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Sasol’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $12.99 million 4.47 $12.07 million N/A N/A Sasol $10.61 billion 1.01 -$5.87 billion $0.82 20.60

MV Oil Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sasol.

Risk & Volatility

MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sasol has a beta of 3.66, suggesting that its stock price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MV Oil Trust and Sasol, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Sasol 1 1 2 0 2.25

Sasol has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.07%. Given Sasol’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sasol is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Sasol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 86.45% N/A 58.67% Sasol N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sasol beats MV Oil Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon. The company also markets and sells liquid fuels, pipeline gas, and electricity; and develops, implements, and manages international gas-to-liquids ventures. In addition, it produces and markets polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, ketones, alcohols, acrylates, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, phenolics, ammonium nitrate base products, and sulphur derivatives, as well mining reagents for use in various applications, such as aerosols, cosmetics, fragrances, packaging, paints, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, polishes, printing and plastics, mining, pulp and paper, steel, textiles, water treatment and purification, agricultural fertilizers, and chemicals. Further, the company markets organic and inorganic commodity and specialty chemicals comprising organics, inorganics, wax, phenolic, carbon, ammonia, and specialty gases; and offers engineering and project services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

