Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €127.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €135.33 ($159.22).

Shares of EPA:ML opened at €122.70 ($144.35) on Monday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($153.94). The company’s fifty day moving average is €125.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €110.97.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

