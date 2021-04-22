Head to Head Review: Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) and Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Materialise and Net Medical Xpress Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise 1 1 1 0 2.00 Net Medical Xpress Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Materialise currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.04%. Given Materialise’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Materialise is more favorable than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Materialise has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Materialise and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise -2.06% -2.68% -1.08% Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Materialise shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Materialise and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise $220.31 million 7.46 $1.84 million $0.03 1,045.33 Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Materialise has higher revenue and earnings than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Summary

Materialise beats Net Medical Xpress Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers; and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The company's Materialise Manufacturing segment provides 3D printing services, design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts to industrial and commercial customers. It has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd; Limacorporate Spa; Mathys AG; Howmedica Osteonics Corp.; Corin Ltd.; and Fluidda, as well as a partnership with Sigma Labs, Inc. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Net Medical Xpress Solutions Company Profile

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. develops and markets Internet technology-based software solutions. It offers software products and services, such as telemedicine building block, an online service for doctors, offices, hospitals, and clinics for telemedicine services; digital paper, a paper form and turns into an online fill-out list; and single pane of glass software that allows a provider to be connected into a video conference with a patient. The company also provides electronic prescription system for physicians in private practice; electronic prior authorization system, which connects to health plans and pharmacies to verify prior authorization requirements related to medical tests, procedures, devices, and drugs that require pre-approval by insurers; and Electronic Medical Records (EMR) that provides the ability to connect with 43 various hospital EMR systems. In addition, it offers hardware products, such as Web real time communications, an advanced televideo conferencing system, as well as medical cart and various net medical USB digital diagnosing tools. Further, the company provides video clinical services, such as neurology and stroke assessment, behavioral assessment, and critical care; diagnostic services, including radiology and cardiology; and video primary care services. Additionally, it provides management and administrative services, such as credentialing, call center, recruiting and staffing, and professional liability insurance services; software hosting and maintenance, and custom programming; scanning services; and consulting, training, and installation services. The company was formerly known as New Mexico Software, Inc. and changed its name to Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. in January 2013. Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

