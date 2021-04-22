JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €27.00 Price Target

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSM. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.86 ($21.01).

ETR PSM opened at €17.63 ($20.74) on Tuesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €7.44 ($8.76) and a 52 week high of €18.61 ($21.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 15.19.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

