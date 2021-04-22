Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. On average, analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

OFC stock opened at $28.18 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on OFC. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.91.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.