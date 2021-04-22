Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $75.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.07 million. On average, analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $31.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

