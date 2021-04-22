1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

In related news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $554,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,505.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,012 shares of company stock worth $4,634,748. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

