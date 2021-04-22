Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $200.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $160.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.26.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB stock opened at $153.05 on Monday. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Albemarle by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in Albemarle by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.