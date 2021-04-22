Warburg Research Analysts Give Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) a €143.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €143.50 ($168.82) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €142.63 ($167.79).

ETR:PFV opened at €169.40 ($199.29) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €159.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €164.98. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12 month low of €144.00 ($169.41) and a 12 month high of €192.80 ($226.82). The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.69.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

