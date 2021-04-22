Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

AWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.90.

AWI stock opened at $98.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.90 and a 200-day moving average of $80.09. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.96, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,173 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

